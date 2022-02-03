The Royal Air Force has, for the second time this week, scrambled Typhoon fighter jets in response to "aircraft approaching the UK area of interest".

The RAF confirmed Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton were deployed on Thursday.

The day before, RAF jets were forced to respond to four Russian strategic bombers approaching the UK’s "area of interest".

The bombers on Wednesday were "intercepted and escorted", a spokesman said, and at no point did they enter UK airspace.

An RAF spokesperson relaying Thursday's incident said further information would not be disclosed "on this ongoing operation until complete".