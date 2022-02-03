Play video

How serious is this for the prime minister? Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana breaks it down

No 10’s director of communications Jack Doyle has quit. There was pressure on Mr Doyle to go over after ITV News reported that he made a ​thank you ​speech and handed out awards at an alleged Downing Street Christmas party on December 18. Said party is currently being investigated by the police.

According to the Daily Mail, Mr Doyle told staff as he resigned: “Recent weeks have taken a terrible toll on my family life. Thank you all for your hard work and dedication. I wish you all the best for the future.”

However, he reportedly added that he had always intended to resign after two years.

The PM is said to have previously refused Mr Doyle's resignation, but on Thursday a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed his departure, saying: "He has made a huge contribution and the prime minister is immensely grateful for the work he has done".

Mr Doyle is the second of Mr Johnson's close allies to resign in just one day. Munira Mirza, the PM's policy chief, handed in her resignation over Boris Johnson's Jimmy Savile smear.

As she quit, Ms Mirza cited her boss's refusal to apologise for the false accusation that Sir Keir failed to lock up paedophile Savile while he was director of public prosecutions.

In a live broadcast on the cost-of-living crisis, Mr Sunak praised Ms Mirza as a "valued colleague" and criticised the prime minister's Savile remark, saying: "I wouldn't have said it."

Earlier in the day, the chancellor did not rule out a leadership bid if Tory MPs force out Mr Johnson over allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

Alongside the threat of a leadership challenge, the PM reportedly faces losing his Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds.

Mr Reynolds sent an email inviting over 100 employees to a drinks party in the Number 10 garden during the height of nationwide lockdown to "make the most of the lovely weather". The event is also under investigation by the Met Police.ITV News Politics Editor Robert Peston reported that "everyone in Whitehall" knows that Mr Reynolds will leave his post soon.

"His chief of staff Dan Rosenfield is constantly battered by negative stories in the press," Peston added.