Simon Cowell 'can't wait' to ride again after crash despite son's 'telling off'

There are no plans to give up the bike, Simon Cowell tells ITV News

Simon Cowell insists he “can’t wait” to get on his bike again after breaking his arm in an accident near his home in west London.

His “wheels just went under me” after he turned a corner in the rain during his latest accident - little more than two years after crashing in the US in August 2020 and breaking his back.

Cowell told ITV News in an exclusive interview he “doesn’t remember much” about the crash but is grateful for the passers-by who stopped traffic so he could get help.

But worst of all, he said, was the fear of facing his seven-year-old son, Eric, who gave him “the biggest telling off.”

“I'm just going to change my tyres and be more careful,” he said, when asked if this marked the end of his biking days.

Simon Cowell on the one thing that 'genuinely scared' me

“I mean actually the one thing - the only thing - that scared me genuinely was when I was coming back from the hospital, knowing that Eric, my son, was waiting for me, to tell me off.

“So, it was kind of like when I was a child, I was afraid of going home when I'd done something wrong.

“It was literally that and I got the biggest telling off - 'daddy you didn't wear a helmet', blah, blah, blah. So yeah, lesson learnt. It could have been worse if I'm being honest.

“And for the three people - I don't know what their names were - who stopped the traffic, if they're watching this, thank you very much.”

Cowell’s left arm is wrapped in a yellow cast with scribbles by his son of his two dogs, Squiggly and Diddly.

Simon Cowell's cast, with his two dogs scribbled on.

Cowell recently became engaged to long-term partner Silverman, with whom he shares son Eric.

The music executive is back in London to film Britain’s Got Talent alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, with the show slated to return to screens in the spring.

He hopes by then he’ll back on two wheels.

“The irony was that part of my physio, was cycling after my bike accident,” he said, referring to his previous injury.

“So, it's like, I was feeling pretty fit at that point. So, I can't wait to get back on my bike, if I'm being honest with you.”

