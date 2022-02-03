The UK's medicines regulator has approved a fifth Covid vaccine, which offers up to 89% protection against illness from the virus, for use in people over the age of 18.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said the Covid-19 jab developed by Novavax is safe as a first and second dose in adults.

The vaccine will not be immediately widely available, however, as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is still considering whether to approve it or not.

Clinical trials have found Novavax offers 89% protection against symptomatic disease caused by the original Covid variant and the Alpha variant.

In December, Novavax said two doses were effective in producing an immune response against the now dominant and highly infectious Omicron strain.

The UK Vaccine Taskforce placed an order for 60 million doses in 2020, with the government hoping it would be available in the second half of 2021.

But the vaccine has been hit by manufacturing issues, as vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna became the main jabs in the UK rollout while the Novavax vaccine was going through the regulatory process.

Prospects have now been raised that it may be able to provide wider protection for future variants, with Novavax confirming it has started working on a version specific to Omicron.

Millions of doses are currently being manufactured at a plant on Teesside.

The protein based jab is modelled on technology used for decades to protect people from diseases such as hepatitis.

"It is great to see our world renowned medicines regulator approve another Covid-19 vaccine," Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

"The next step will be for the independent Joint Committee on Immunisation and Vaccination to consider its use as part of the UK Covid-19 vaccination programme."