Eighth MP publically submits letter of no confidence in PM amid No 10 shake-up

Newcastle-under-Lyme MP Aaron Bell has become the eighth MP to publicly announce they've submitted a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson's leadership.

Mr Bell's statement comes as a fifth Downing Street aide in less than 48 hours handed in their resignation.

Mr Bell wrote on Friday that the "breach in trust" caused by alleged lockdown-breaking parties at No 10 makes the PM's position "untenable".

On Monday, Mr Bell confronted Mr Johnson about the parties with an emotive anecdote.

In front of other MPs, he said: "It seems a lot of people attended events in May 2020 – the one I recall attending was my grandmother’s funeral...there were only 10 at the funeral, many people who loved her had to watch online.

"I didn’t hug my siblings, I didn’t hug my parents, I gave the eulogy and then afterwards I didn’t even go to her house for a cup of tea. He went on to ask: "Does the prime minister think I’m a fool?"

Mr Bell's letter has been submitted to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs.

If Sir Graham receives 54 letters, a vote of no confidence in the prime minister will be called.

Then, if more than 50% of Tory MPs vote to remove Mr Johnson, he will lose his role of party leader. Around 20 letters are understood to have been submitted but the authors are allowed to remain anonymous and most have chosen not to reveal themselves.

It adds to pressure on the prime minister as number of his closest aides resigning has risen to five.

In response, Mr Johnson has written to Conservative MPs promising to re-establish backbench policy committees and provide them with a “direct line” to No 10 as he seeks to dissuade them from calling for a vote of no confidence.Addressed “Dear colleague”, the letter says he is “committed to improving the way 10 Downing Street, and Government more broadly works”, promising further updates in coming days.

Boris Johnson is trying to regain support within his party. Credit: PA

This will include working with Sir Graham and his colleagues at the top of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories.“I want these policy committees to play an important role in generating ideas and discussion and so I encourage colleagues from across the party to get involved,” Mr Johnson wrote.“I understand the deep importance of engaging with colleagues in Parliament and listening to your views and that is why I want colleagues to have a direct line into 10 Downing Street.”He said Andrew Griffith, the MP who is taking over as director of policy after the resignation of Munira Mirza, will provide “whatever engagement and support is necessary to make this a success”.

Some senior Tories say the resignations signal "the beginning of the end" for Mr Johnson, but his spokesman claimed the prime minister is simply rebuilding his team after the partygate scandal.