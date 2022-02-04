National Diversity Awards: Watch the ceremony live
Watch live coverage of the National Diversity Awards on this page from 9pm on Friday 4 February
The National Diversity Awards celebrate the positive role models in communities across the UK tackling the issues in today’s society.
The awards are now in their tenth year, beginning in 2012 to showcase community organisations, innovative entrepreneurs, inclusive employers and inspirational role models.
This year's awards, in association with ITV News, are taking place at Liverpool Cathedral.
Awards will be presented in the following categories:
Positive Role Model: Age
Positive Role Model: Disability
Positive Role Model: Gender
Positive Role Model: LGBT
Positive Role Model: Race, Faith & Religion
Entrepreneur of Excellence
Diverse Company
Celebrity of the Year
Community Organisation: Age
Community Organisation: Disability
Community Organisation: Gender
Community Organisation: LGBT
Community Organisation: Race, Religion and Faith
Community Organisation: Multi-Strand
Lifetime Achiever