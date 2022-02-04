National Diversity Awards: Watch the ceremony live

Watch live coverage of the National Diversity Awards on this page from 9pm on Friday 4 February

The National Diversity Awards celebrate the positive role models in communities across the UK tackling the issues in today’s society.

The awards are now in their tenth year, beginning in 2012 to showcase community organisations, innovative entrepreneurs, inclusive employers and inspirational role models.

This year's awards, in association with ITV News, are taking place at Liverpool Cathedral.

Awards will be presented in the following categories: