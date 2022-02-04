Olivia Colman delivers mental health message to children during virtual assembly

Olivia Colman has told schoolchildren it is “vital that we look after our own mental wellbeing” as part of a series of virtual assemblies recorded for Children’s Mental Health Week.

The Oscar-winning actress, 48, partnered with Bafta and the charity Place2Be for the events about wellbeing and emotional growth, which will go live online on Monday.

She joined famous faces including presenters Emma Willis and Lindsey Russell, Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse, and actors Kit Young and Kia Pegg, in taking part in the series.

Oti Mabuse Credit: Ian West/PA

The assemblies focused on the theme of Growing Together through activities pupils can try in class or at home, in a bid to raise awareness of the stigma around mental health.

Colman said: “The past few years have been challenging for everyone, so it’s vital that we look after our own mental wellbeing but also find ways to support each other.

“We’re always growing, we just may not realise it. The most difficult growth to recognise is emotional.

“For Children’s Mental Health Week 2022, we’re encouraging everyone to explore how they have grown together and to celebrate how even through difficult times, with the right support we can all continue to grow and flourish.”

As part of the sessions, professional dancer Mabuse took part in activities with the students.

I think sharing emotions, sharing how we feel – whether that’s good, bad, sad, up, down, happy or excited – is important, we need to check in Oti Mabuse

She said: “When I struggle with day-to-day stuff or I feel a little bit overwhelmed, I know I can always talk to my mum. Sharing is important.

“I think sharing emotions, sharing how we feel – whether that’s good, bad, sad, up, down, happy or excited – is important, we need to check in.”

The famous faces were joined by students from Place2Be partner schools Seascape Primary in County Durham, Rosslyn Park Primary in Nottingham, Carrick Academy in South Ayrshire and Folkestone Academy in Kent.

The assemblies will go live on Monday February 7 at 8am.