Video report by ITV News correspondent Sangeeta Kandola

Efforts to rescue a five-year-old boy who fell into a 32-metre well in Morocco's northern Chefchaouen province are continuing. Machines and rescue workers are working non-stop to try to reach the boy who fell into the hole on Tuesday evening.It happened in Ighran village in the northern tourist hotspot of Chefchaouen.MAP news agency reported that rescuers have been digging a parallel hole to the well in an attempt to reach the child, named Rayan, using five bulldozers.

Residents look on in concern as authorities try to rescue the young boy

The boy is being watched through a CCTV camera and being supplied with oxygen and water through pipes.

Medical officials remain on site ready for intervention once rescue efforts come to fruition, and a helicopter is also on standby to transport the boy to the nearest hospital authorities said.

Khalid Agoram, the boy's father, told local television that his son went missing for a while before discovering that he had been trapped inside the well.

Moroccan government spokesperson Mustapha Baitas said at a press conference on Thursday that ministers are “deeply hurt by the subject, on a psychological level".

Rescuers have been digging a parallel hole to the well in an attempt to reach the child

According to Morocco World News, Mr Baitas refuted suggestions the country does not have the expertise or equipment to reach the boy.

“Morocco is not in a position where it can be described as lacking in qualifications or logistics,” he said.

“The government also has no issues asking for help, especially where Moroccans’ lives are of concern.”

He added that rescuers have encountered problems, such as the risk of collapse in a narrow water hole that is too full of obstacles for rescuers to enter themselves.

“We have the capability and experience to intervene in these situations,” he reaffirmed.