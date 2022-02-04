Play video

In an exclusive broadcast interview, Zayd Bakkali spoke to ITV News Reporter Louise Scott about the death of his mum, who was stabbed to death by her ex-partner in west London

The son of a Yasmin Chkaifi, who was stabbed to death by her abusive, stalker ex-husband, has said the Metropolitan Police could've stopped the attack and he will "never trust them fully again".

Ms Chkaifi was stabbed to death on a street 150 yards from her home in Maida Vale, west London, on January 24.

Her killer, Leon McCaskie, had had a warrant out for his arrest for three weeks before he killed the 43-year-old, after previously contacting Ms Chkaifi and breaching a restraining order.

Ms Chkaifi's 18-year-old son described his mother as a "blessing" and a "misplaced star on earth" who feared for her safety after being abused for years by McCaskie.

Yasmin Chkaifi has been described as a "misplaced star on earth". Credit: Zayd Bakalli

Zayd Bakkali told ITV News that living with McCaskie was "like hell on earth".

"I remember coming home from school thinking ‘how am I going to protect my mother tonight?’ No child deserves to go through that," he said.

Even after the marriage ended, the abuse continued. McCaskie was slapped with a restraining order and the Met Police had fitted the house with an alarm. Measures which Mr Bakkali believes to have been woefully insignificant.

"You tell someone that they can't do something... if they have murderous intent, they will do it," he said.

"This could’ve been avoided. He lived so near - I would literally see him on a monthly basis and the police would do nothing."

McCaskie was killed at the scene of the stabbing after he was hit by a driver trying to stop the attack. The motorist, a 26-year-old known only as Abraham, was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, but police have dropped the case.

Mr Bakkali praised Abraham, saying: "This bravery... I think he was the only part of justice in the entire situation."

Now, Mr Bakkali hopes to use his mum's legacy to raise awareness of domestic abuse, honouring his mother and "any other women who needs it".

A young Mr Bakkali with his mother and father Credit: Zayd Bakalli

In response to ITV News, the Met Police said they had referred their conduct in regard to Ms Chkaifi to the IOPC, the police watchdog.

The IOPC said: “Following an assessment of a mandatory referral from the Metropolitan Police Service, we have decided to independently investigate the contact they had with Yasmin Chkaifi prior to her tragic death in Maida Vale on Monday 24 January. “We will also be looking at the police response following the issue of a warrant for the arrest of Leon McCaskie on 4 January."

If you or someone you know is in danger, dial 999.

Domestic abuse helplines:

RefugeRefuge helps clients rebuild their lives and overcome many different forms of violence and abuse - including domestic violence, sexual violence, so-called ‘honour’-based violence, human trafficking and modern slavery, and female genital mutilation

Telephone: 0808 2000 247Women's AidWomen’s Aid is the national charity working to end domestic abuse against women and children.

Email: helpline@womensaid.org.uk Online live chat: https://chat.womensaid.org.uk

Men's Advice Line

Men's Advice Line seeks to increase the safety of men experiencing domestic abuse, and the safety of any children, by providing confidential support.

Telephone 0808 8010 327