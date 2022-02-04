UK reports 84,000 more Covid cases as coronavirus deaths rise by 254

The UK has reported a further 84,053 new cases of Covid-19 and another 254 deaths, the government said on Friday.

The figure includes reinfections in England and Northern Ireland that are more than 90 days after a previous positive test.

The total is based on positive lab-confirmed PCR tests in all four nations of the UK, plus most positive lateral flow tests reported in England and all lateral flow tests reported in Northern Ireland.

The total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the UK is now 157,984, according to the government's official figure.

These figures now include deaths in England following possible reinfections of Covid-19, which is why there has been a jump in the cumulative total and why the daily figure is higher than recently.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 180,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

England reported 73,185 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday and a further and 228 deaths.

Scotland

There were 17 deaths in Scotland reported on Friday and a further 4,429 new cases.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland reported 3,833 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday and a single death.

Wales

Wales reported eight new Covid deaths on Friday and 2,606 new cases.

