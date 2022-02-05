Boris Johnson has installed one of his most senior ministers as chief of staff in a bid to help relaunch his premiership after it has been undermined by a series of lockdown breaking parties.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay is to become the prime minister's chief of staff, replacing Dan Rosenfield as the PM's top special adviser.

Downing Street said he will be "in charge of integrating the new Office of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Office, driving the Government’s agenda more efficiently and ensuring it is better aligned with the Cabinet and backbenchers”.

The MP for North East Cambridgeshire will also continue his role in the Cabinet Office.

Following the announcement, Mr Barclay, a former Brexiteer and Brexit Secretary, said he is looking forward to working closely with the PM.

Guto Harri, Mr Johnson’s spokesman and chief of staff during his first term as London mayor, is to become his director of communications.

The former BBC journalist quit GB News last year following a row over him taking the knee during a debate on the racism directed towards England football players.

He will replace Jack Doyle, who was reportedly at two of the 12 events that are under investigation by police looking at alleged lockdown breaches.

In 2005, the then Tory leader Michael Howard is pictured speaking to Guto Harri, a former political correspondent for the BBC. Credit: PA

“The changes I’m announcing to my senior team today will improve how No 10 operates, strengthen the role of my Cabinet and backbench colleagues, and accelerate our defining mission to level up the country,” Mr Johnson said.

More announcements are expected in the coming days with what No 10 said would be a “particular focus on improving engagement and liaison with MPs”.

The shake-up came after two more Conservative MPs, including a former minister, became the fourteenth and fifteenth MPs to publicly call for Mr Johnson to go, with both announcing they had submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister's leadership. Newcastle-under-Lyme MP Mr Bell wrote on Friday that the "breach in trust" caused by alleged lockdown-breaking parties at No 10 makes the PM's position "untenable", while former schools minister Mr Gibb called for the prime minister to go in an article in The Telegraph.

The latest calls for Mr Johnson to go bring the total number of Tory MPs to do so to 15, with nine stating they have submitted letters of no confidence in the PM.