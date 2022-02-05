UK reports 60,578 more Covid cases as coronavirus deaths rise by 259

The UK has reported a further 60,578 new cases of Covid-19 and another 259 deaths, the government said on Saturday.

This cases figure includes reinfections in England and Northern Ireland that are more than 90 days after a previous positive test. The total is based on positive lab-confirmed PCR tests in all four nations of the UK, plus most positive lateral flow tests reported in England and all lateral flow tests reported in Northern Ireland.

These figures now also include deaths in England following possible reinfections of Covid-19, which is why there has been a jump in the cumulative total and why the daily figure is higher than recently. Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 180,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

England reported 57,377 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday and a further 232 deaths.

Scotland

There were 24 Covid-related deaths in Scotland reported on Saturday.

The latest coronavirus case figures were not available for Scotland on the government website.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland reported 3,201 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday and three deaths.

Wales

Wales reported no new Covid deaths on Saturday.

The latest coronavirus case figures were not available for Wales on the government website.