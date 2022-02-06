Des O'Connor's daughter is taking legal action against the Metropolitan Police after a detective who told her she was “amazingly hot” while investigating her attack kept his job. Kristina O’Connor, 33, said she was sent numerous inappropriate messages by DCI James Mason after he responded to her report of an attempted robbery in October 2011. The officer asked her out to dinner while taking her statement about the incident, in which she was assaulted by a group of men trying to steal her phone. DCI Mason, who went on to work alongside Met Commissioner Cressida Dick, then sent Ms O’Connor a series of personal emails, including one telling her she was “amazingly hot”.

Des O'Connor with his (left to right) daughters Samantha and Karen, wife Jodie, son Adam, 4, and daughter Kristina. Credit: PA

“I no longer trust the police," Ms O’Connor, the daughter of the late comedian Des O’Connor, told the PA news agency.

"I feel that I am as likely to be abused by a police officer as I am by anyone else and perhaps even more likely, as I’ve seen that police officers can harm people with impunity. “I am fearful of having to call or depend upon the police.” Following her complaint about DCI Mason, who was at the time of the incident a detective sergeant, a panel at a police misconduct hearing last year found him guilty of gross misconduct. The Met has confirmed he remains a serving officer. “I feel appalled that the officer in question is still serving… I question what it takes for an officer to be dismissed. It makes a mockery of the misconduct process that he continues to serve,” Ms O’Connor said.

Ms O'Connor's claims come after an official report revealed shocking details of Met officers sharing messages about hitting and raping women, as well as the deaths of black babies and the Holocaust.

The Independent Office for Police (IOPC) called for an overhaul of the force after nine linked investigations found bullying, discrimination, racism, misogyny, harassment and the exchange of offensive social media messages by officers.

Lawyers for Ms O’Connor are arguing that the force “failed to properly investigate” the complaint as a case of gender discrimination. They are seeking a judicial review of how the investigation was handled. Nancy Collins, a solicitor at Hodge Jones and Allen, said the case pointed to “more than just a rotten apple” within the police force. When Ms O’Connor attended the misconduct hearing, she “wasn’t kept informed” and was left waiting in the building after the panel had gone home having reached its decision, Ms Collins said.

A Met spokesperson said: “We recognise there is a need for real change in the Met. We are committed to creating an environment that is intolerant to those who do not uphold the high values and standards expected of us.” They added: “Any victim of crime should have the confidence and trust to come to police to receive the support and professionalism they rightfully expect. “Where this does not happen, we want to know about it so any learning and, if appropriate, disciplinary action can be taken.” The force confirmed it was aware of the judicial review but said it was not prepared to discuss the case further. The IOPC, which is listed as an interested party in the case, said Ms O’Connor had not appealed when it decided the case should be investigated as gross misconduct. The police watchdog said it made this call “based on the information provided” to it by officers who conducted the initial inquiries into the complaint. A spokesman for the IOPC said: “The IOPC agrees there is serious public concern about abuse of position by police officers for the purposes of sexual gain, which should be taken into account when assessing the degree to which confidence in policing may have been undermined and the appropriate sanction.”