Sir Lewis Hamilton has announced he's "back" after a nearly two-month long silence following a gutting defeat at the Formula 1 title decider in Abu Dhabi last year.

In December, Briton's number one racing driver controversially lost out to Max Verstappen after the deployment of the safety car at the Yas Marina Circuit wiped out the lead Hamilton had built over his rival.

Sir Lewis was gracious in defeat, wishing "congratulations to Max and his team."

But the decision left many fans bitterly disappointed and race director Michael Masi was criticised after he was accused of bending the rules to allow a one-lap shootout.

An FIA inquiry has been launched but it will not be made public until the eve of the 2022 season opener in Bahrain on March 20.

On Saturday night, Sir Lewis broke his social media silence for the first time since December 11.

The 37-year-old Mercedes driver, who is said to be debating whether to return to the grid in 2022, hinted he is close to making a decision announcing: “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back.”

The Abu Dhabi victory by Verstappen leaves Sir Lewis tied with Michael Schumacher on seven world championships.

Born and raised in Stevenage, Sir Lewis was knighted in recognition of a glittering career in F1 in the days after his defeat.

The motoring superstar was dubbed a knight by the Prince of Wales during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony.