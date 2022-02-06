The Queen has been photographed working from her red boxes in an image and footage released to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Sunday marks the historic milestone of 70 years on the throne for the Queen. Marking the occasion, the Prince of Wales said his mother’s "devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year".

In her own message to mark Accession Day on 6 February, the monarch made a significant intervention, make it clear she wants her daughter-in-law, Camilla, to be called ‘Queen Consort’ when Prince Charles is crowned King.

She called it her “sincere wish” for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort and urged the country to give Charles and Camilla the same support she has enjoyed.

Footage of the Queen working from her Sandringham estate

In the new photograph, the smiling 95-year-old monarch is pictured with her papers of state on a table in front of her and poignantly nearby is an image of her father King George VI.

The papers are delivered to her in the famous red box.

The photograph was taken on Wednesday during the Queen’s stay at her Sandringham estate where in past years she has traditionally spent Accession Day.

Seventy years ago on February 6 the king died and his daughter, aged just 25, became Queen of a nation still recovering from the upheavals of the Second World War.

In a message released to mark her Platinum Jubilee the Queen said: “It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign.

“As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service.”

National celebrations marking the Queen’s record-breaking service on the throne will be staged during a special four-day bank holiday weekend from June 2-5.

What are the famous red boxes?

Every day of every year, wherever she is, the Queen receives from government ministers and her representatives in the Commonwealth and foreign countries, information in the form of policy papers, Cabinet documents, Foreign Office telegrams, a daily summary of events in Parliament, letters and other State papers.

These are sent to her by the private secretaries in the red boxes also used by government ministers to carry confidential documents.

All of the papers have to be read and, where necessary, approved and signed.