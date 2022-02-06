UK reports 54,095 more Covid cases as coronavirus deaths rise by 75

The UK has reported a further 54,095 new cases of Covid-19 and another 75 deaths, the government said on Sunday.

This cases figure includes reinfections in England and Northern Ireland that are more than 90 days after a previous positive test.

The total is based on positive lab-confirmed PCR tests in all four nations of the UK, plus most positive lateral flow tests reported in England and all lateral flow tests reported in Northern Ireland.

These figures now also include deaths in England following possible reinfections of Covid-19.

In total, 17,803,325 million people in the UK have tested positive for coronavirus, and 158,318 people have died within 28 days of a positive test.

Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 180,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

England reported 49,533 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday and a further 61 deaths.

Scotland

There were two Covid-related deaths in Scotland reported on Sunday.

The latest coronavirus case figures were not available for Scotland on the government website.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland reported 2,694 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday and one new death.

Wales

Wales reported 1,868 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and a further 11 deaths.