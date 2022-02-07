Play video

Watch as the 70-metre-high Autobahn comes crashing down

Spectacular drone footage shows a 485-metre-long, 70-metre-high old Autobahn bridge being demolished with explosives in Germany.

It is the first time an Autobahn bridge this high has been brought down, according to government infrastructure operator Autobahn GmbH. The 55-year-old structure, near Wilnsdorf in west Germany, collapsed with the help of 120kg of explosives, which had previously been placed in 1,850 boreholes. According to the German news agency, dpa, the bridge's 16 piers fell to the ground along with the road surface.