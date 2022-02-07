'Absolutely not': Boris Johnson responds to claims Rishi Sunak wants his job

Boris Johnson has said he has absolutely no doubts about the chancellor's loyalty as he responded to claims that Rishi Sunak is positioning himself to become the next prime minister.

The PM did not give a direct response when asked if he's worried about the chancellor's ambitions but said "absolutely not" when asked if he's concerned about Mr Sunak's loyalty.

It comes amid reports of mounting pressure between Mr Johnson and his next door neigbour Mr Sunak, with sources in government telling ITV News the pair have been disagreeing.

They said the chancellor was behind an NHS policy announcement delay because he's reluctant to help a PM he views as outgoing and living on borrowed time - a claim Number 10 has denied.

Mr Johnson, who was speaking to broadcasters while visiting Kent Oncology Centre alongside Mr Sunak, responded to the reports by saying: "No 10 and the Treasury are working together in harmony."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, when asked if Mr Sunak sufficiently supports the PM, said "yes" as he insisted the chancellor and prime minister have a "crucial" relationship.

Last week, Chancellor Sunak publicly distanced himself from a widely discredited claim by Mr Johnson that Sir Labour leader Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.

Mr Sunak said he "wouldn't have said it" when asked about the remark at a Downing Street press conference.

Many commentators said the press conference - held after polling found 30% of the public "couldn't be angrier" at the PM - was an attempt by the chancellor to be viewed as an alternative to Mr Johnson.

One of Mr Johnson's most loyal top advisers, former policy chief Munira Mirza, quit Downing Street hours the press conference and within 24 hours, four more top aides handed in their resignations.

Other exits included director of communications Jack Doyle, principal private secretary Martin Reynolds and chief of staff Dan Rosenfield - the former was replaced by Guto Harri, a former GB News presenter who was axed for taking the knee.

Mr Harri, asked as he entered Downing Street about the best thing he would do today, told reporters he planned to "give healthy snacks and mineral water to the staff," as he displayed a shopping bag thought to contain the goods.

Downing Street says the personnel changes at Number 10 are part of a bid to change the culture there after Sue Gray's partygate report condemned a "failure of leadership" in government.

The arrival of healthy snacks and mineral water comes after Ms Gray said there had been "excessive alcohol consumption" in Downing Street, with some reports claiming staff had entered Downing Street with suitcases full of wine.

The prime minister's official spokesperson said there would be further changes "in the coming days" after special adviser Henry Newman left to work for Michael Gove in a "mutually agreed decision with the prime minister".

The spokesperson said: "We still need to announce the new permanent secretary for No 10, for example. So there will be additional recruitment into No 10 and there's an ongoing process for the PPS (principal private secretary) role too, so that needs to be announced."

Labour's Jon Ashworth suggested the new appointments will not be enough to keep the PM in his job, saying all the problems in government lead back to Mr Johnson.

"It's shuffling the deckchairs on the Titanic," he said, "and the problems all go back to Boris Johnson - and a leopard doesn't change its spots."