Australia to reopen borders to vaccinated tourists for first time in two years

Australia will open its borders to all vaccinated visitors for the first time on February 21, the national government announced on Monday.

The nation imposed some of the world’s toughest travel restrictions on its citizens and permanent residents in March 2020 to prevent them from bringing Covid-19 home.

Restrictions were initially eased for international students and skilled migrants in November over tourists and business travellers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his senior ministers agreed on Monday the border would reopen to all vaccinated visas holders from February 21.

Morrison said visitors must have proof of vaccination. He referred to Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic being deported by the Australian government last month because he was not vaccinated against coronavirus.

The men's tennis number one was deported from Australia after arriving in the country unvaccinated.

His attendance at the Australia Open outraged Australians and after a series of very public back and forths he was eventually sent home to Serbia.

"Events earlier in the year should have sent a very clear message, I think, to everyone around the world that that is the requirement to enter into Australia,” Morrison said.

Novak Djokovic was deported last month for being unvaccncated Credit: AP

Tourist operators have been lobbying the government to bring tourists back sooner. The southern hemisphere summer is in its final month.

The Australian Tourism Export Council, the peak industry body representing the nation’s tourism export sector, said tourism operations were looking forward to rebuilding their markets.

“Australian tourism businesses will rejoice in the news that our borders will reopen to all international travellers,” the council’s managing director Peter Shelley said in a statement.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said visitors who could provide proof of a medical reason why they could not be vaccinated could apply for a travel exemption.

