Primark has come under fire for its “sexist” clothing, with boys told to “change the game” and “adventure awaits” while girls’ tops are branded with words like “grateful” and “optimistic.”

Author Kate Long shared a series of images from the girls’ and boys’ sections from a store in Chester, noting the contrast in messages in the two.

Girls are urged to “keep on smiling” and “dance to the rainbow” while boys can don clothes with “power” and “you are limitless.”

A Primark spokesperson said “we are always learning” and that “inclusivity really matters.”

“The message to little girls is BE COMPLIANT AND PASSIVE. Always think of others. Put on a pleasant, smiling face for that is your job in the world,” tweeted Ms Long.

“Needless to say there was *nothing* about the need to be loving, kind, grateful, joyful, perfect or positive. Absolutely nothing,” she added, referring to the boys’ section.

“It's INCREDIBLY SEXIST and outdated and unhelpful to both boys and girls. Stop telling girls their place is to serve others!

“Stop telling boys they should have nothing to do with kindness and love! What are you, a throwback to the 1950s??”

A Primark spokesperson said: “Inclusivity really matters to us and we work hard across our campaigns, stores, and products to reflect this.

“We offer a broad range of styles across our kids clothing to cater for every taste and preference and have evolved our approach in recent years to remove gender specific labels on all our kids and baby ranges.

“Ultimately, we want our customers to choose and decide who and how they wear our clothes and our campaign imagery and the way we talk about our clothes reflects this.

“However, we are always learning, we welcome customer feedback and will continue to look at where we can do more."