Duchess of Cambridge reads children’s bedtime story for CBeebies

The Duchess of Cambridge will read a CBeebies Bedtime Story to mark Children's Mental Health Week. Credit: Kensington Palace/PA

The Duchess of Cambridge is narrating a bedtime story for BBC channel CBeebies to mark Children's Mental Health Week.

Kate was seen wearing a sweater and sitting down cross-legged by a fire bowl to record her reading of the children's classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson.

Her reading will be screened on Sunday evening.

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, illustrated by Paul Howard, is about a baby barn owl called Plop, a baby barn owl, who is helped by others as he grows in confidence and overcomes his fears.

Kate picked the book for this years’ theme of Growing Together.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said: “I couldn’t be more proud to have the duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels.

“It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

For Children's Mental Health Week this year, youngsters and adults are encouraged to consider how they have grown emotionally and try new things to move beyond their comfort zones.

Other big names to appear on the CBeebies Bedtime Stories are Hollywood star Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America; Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl; and British actor, Tom Hiddleston.

The duchess' reading of The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark will air on CBeebies Bedtime Stories on Sunday at 6.50pm.

