Health secretary Sajid Javid has denied reports that a plan to tackle the backlog of patients on hospital waiting lists in England has been put on hold amid claims of wrangling at the top of government.

The wide-ranging plan by NHS England to reduce the record six million patients waiting for non-urgent operations and procedures had reportedly been expected on Monday.

However, Department of Health and NHS sources told ITV News the delay stems from mounting tensions between the chancellor and prime minister. They added that the treasury is reluctant to help a PM it views as outgoing and living on borrowed time.

Treasury sources insist the plan wasn’t ready and the delay was a joint decision with the NHS.

Mr Javid told Sky News that the plan will be published “shortly” and that he did not recognise reports that it was being held up by the Treasury.

“We will publish the plan shortly. What I would say about the Treasury, is that I couldn’t wish for a better partner when it comes to the challenges I have. I don’t recognise that at all,” he said.

“Having been chancellor, having a close relationship with the Treasury, having a strong partnership for any department is crucial and right now for health and care.”

The reported wrangling comes at a time of heightened tension between No 10 and the Treasury.

Last week chancellor Rishi Sunak publicly distanced himself from a widely discredited claim by Boris Johnson that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.

Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation who previously advised Tony Blair, said the situation was reminiscent of the end of the Blair years.

“Increasingly getting the sense that Johnson now faces the same (but more intense and short term) challenge Tony Blair had in his third term,” he tweeted.

“Namely that HMT is loath to agree to any No 10 plans involving money as the chancellor sees these as opportunistic and wasted on a dying administration.”

Mr Javid said they had originally intended to publish the plan in December but it had been put on hold because of the Omicron outbreak.

Meanwhile, the DHSC announced details of a new NHS website which patients will be able to access ahead of planned operations to see waiting times information for their trust.

The My Planned Care platform is due to go live on the NHS website later in February, and will be accessible to patients, family members, carers and medical professionals.