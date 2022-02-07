Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was ambushed by a mob outside Parliament on Monday evening, who shouted verbal abuse and accused him of protecting Jimmy Savile.

Police officers were forced to step in as they escorted the opposition leader into a car on the Victoria Embankment on Monday shortly after 5pm.

A mob, some holding signs protesting against mandatory vaccination and Covid restrictions, followed him and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy.

In videos circulating on social media, the angry mob can be heard shouting "traitor" and "Jimmy Savile".

One person said "Don't take the vaccine" and another accused Sir Keir of "protecting paedophiles".

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in his attempts to defend himself over Sue Gray's critical partygate report, wrongly claimed Sir Keir, a former lawyer, failed to prosecute the paedophile when he was head of the CPS.

In Monday evening's incident, another man shouted: “Why did you go after Julian Assange, why did you go after journalists?"

There were clashes with police after Sir Keir left in a police car.

Piers Corbyn, the Covid-19 conspiracy theorist brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, was seen in social media videos addressing the crowd before the incident and later leading chants of “resist, defy, do not comply”.

Mr Lammy, who was heckled alongside Sir Keir outside Parliament, tweeted after the incident: “No surprise the conspiracy theorist thugs who harassed @Keir_Starmer & I repeated slurs we heard from @BorisJohnson last week at the despatch box.

“Intimidation, harassment and lies have no place in our democracy.

“And they won’t ever stop me doing my job.”

He added: “My thanks to @metpoliceuk who helped get me safely back to Parliament.”

Scotland Yard said two people were arrested.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “Shortly after 5.10pm on Monday, February 7, a man who had been surrounded by a group of protesters near to New Scotland Yard, was taken away from the scene by a police car.

“A man and a woman were arrested at the scene for assault of an emergency worker after a traffic cone was thrown at a police officer."

Prime Minister Mr Johnson said the abuse hurled at Sir Keir Starmer was “absolutely disgraceful”.

He tweeted: “The behaviour directed at the Leader of the Opposition tonight is absolutely disgraceful. All forms of harassment of our elected representatives are completely unacceptable.

“I thank the police for responding swiftly.”

Labour MP Chris Bryant tweeted: "This is appalling. People were shouting all sorts at Keir, including “Jimmy Savile”.

"This is what happens when a prime minister descends into the gutter and recycles lies from hard-right conspiracy theorists. Political poison has an effect. Johnson has no moral compass."

He added: "This was incited by the prime minister. It was the inevitable conclusion of his deliberate lies."

Tory MP Julian Smith, a former minister who served under Boris Johnson, also tweeted: "What happened to Keir Starmer tonight outside parliament is appalling.

"It is really important for our democracy & for his security that the false Savile slurs made against him are withdrawn in full."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she is in contact with police about the incident, which she said was “completely unacceptable”

She tweeted: “All Members of Parliament must be able to go about their lives without fear of threats or intimidation.

“The scenes outside Parliament of people accosting @Keir_Starmer & @DavidLammy were completely unacceptable."

Deputy Commons Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing said the incident was "unacceptable. Period."

She continued: “Elected representatives must be able to go about their work without the fear of verbal or physical attacks.”

Following Mr Johnson's Jimmy Savile smear on Sir Keir, policy chief Munira Mirza announced she would quit last Thursday.