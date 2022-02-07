The Queen has returned to Windsor from Sandringham after marking a historic 70 years on the throne.Over the weekend, the Monarch marked Accession Day at her Norfolk estate, renewing her pledge to the nation and Commonwealth “that my life will always be devoted to your service”. Buckingham Palace announced the Monarch had travelled back to Windsor Castle on Monday. The Palace also shared that the Queen will make a limited return to work. Following a spate of poor health, the 95-year-old has been advised by her doctor against undertaking taxing duties.

However, sources said she will attend a service of thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on March 29. She will also go to Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service on March 14 and on March 2 attend a reception at Windsor Castle.

For audiences, credentials and privy council meetings, the Queen will resume “normal duties”, royal aides have said.

The extended four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend will begin on Thursday, June 2, with Trooping the Colour, which will be staged in full for the first time since the pandemic.

Listen to the ITV News Royal Rota podcast

A service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral the following day. Other highlights include a day at the races for the Queen and her family, who will fill the royal box for the Derby, held at Epsom Downs on the Saturday. Later that day a star-studded concert will be staged from Buckingham Palace. Communities across the country will sit down together for the Big Jubilee Lunch on the Sunday, the final day of the Bank Holiday weekend, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will also be held in the capital, featuring more than 5,000 people from across the UK and Commonwealth.