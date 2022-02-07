An alleged stalker, who sent The Crown star Claire Foy offensive emails, rang her doorbell, a court has heard.

Foy, 37 - who played the young queen in the first two series of the hit Netflix show - rang the police after she was allegedly targeted by Jason Penrose, 38, on December 17 last year.

Court papers say that Foy “called the police to report that Jason Penrose was outside her residence ringing on her doorbell constantly”.

Penrose is also said to have sent the actor’s publicist, Emma Jackson, explicit emails, writing about “wanting her to be his girlfriend”, a court heard.

In one email on November 2, he allegedly wrote: “I’m sorry I think Claire(‘s) policy should be not talking about any personal stuff in media and only creative business.”

At Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court, chairman of the bench Amanda Gibbon granted a temporary stalking protection order (SPO) to Penrose, barring him from contacting Foy or Ms Jackson, and attending their homes, workplaces or anywhere they are expected to be.

The order will remain in place until a hearing for a full order on June 30.

If he breaches the order, he can be prosecuted for a criminal offence.

Ms Gibbon said: “Bearing in mind the effects on the victims in this case and the extent to which the activity escalated, from a series of emails with particularly explicit content to a personal visit and staying in the area where one of the victims lives, and the effect this has had on the victims and their lifestyle, we consider it is appropriate to make the order.”

Listen to ITV News' podcast - Unscripted

Penrose, whose address is listed as a hotel in Paddington, west London, had been sectioned and was not expected to attend court.

But he later arrived and the stalking prevention order was explained to him outside court.

The order was made after the Metropolitan Police applied for it. This is usually done to block alleged stalkers from contacting or approaching their alleged victims while a criminal investigation continues.

Foy, who has won a Golden Globe, two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She starred in Steven Soderbergh’s psychological thriller Unsane, and played Neil Armstrong’s wife Janet Shearon in the film First Man.