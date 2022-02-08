Cumberbatch and Colman land Oscar nods as The Power Of The Dog leads the pack

Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Olivia Colman, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh are among the British stars who have landed Oscar nominations. Cumberbatch received a nod for his role as a cruel rancher in Jane Campion’s western The Power Of The Dog, which leads the pack with 12 nominations, but will face stiff competition from frontrunner Will Smith, who is nominated for his turn as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard. They are nominated alongside Garfield for his turn as Rent playwright Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick…Boom!, Javier Bardem for Being The Ricardos and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy Of Macbeth.

Will Smith has been nominated for his turn as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard. Credit: AP

Campion makes history as the first woman to be nominated for the best director Oscar twice. She was nominated for The Piano in 1994. The Power Of The Dog, her return to the big screen following a foray into television, is nominated for 12 prizes, including best picture, while stars Kirsten Dunst, her partner Jesse Plemons and co-star Kodi Smit-McPee, are all recognised in supporting categories. Colman, who won the best actress Oscar in 2019 for her role in The Favourite, has landed her second nomination in that category for her role as a mother reflecting on her past in The Lost Daughter.

She picked up a supporting nod last year for her turn in The Father. She will compete for the best actress gong against Kristen Stewart for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales in Spencer, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers and Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos. Dame Judi and Ciaran Hinds have both landed nominations for their performances in Sir Kenneth’s autobiographical film Belfast. The black-and-white film, inspired by the actor’s childhood in Northern Ireland, has also landed the filmmaker best director and best original screenplay nominations, while the film is in the running for best picture, with a total of seven nods.

Hinds, who was born in Belfast, is nominated in the best supporting actor category alongside The Power Of The Dog’s Smit-McPhee and Plemons, Troy Kotsur for Coda, and JK Simmons for Being The Ricardos. Dame Judi is nominated for the best supporting actress prize alongside Irish actress Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard, and Dunst for The Power Of The Dog. The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27 in Los Angeles.

2022 Oscar nominations in full

Best film

Belfast Don’t Look Up Dune Licorice Pizza The Power of the Dog

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Licorice Pizza

Drive My Car

Coda

Best director

Sir Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog

Steven Spielberg for West Side Story

Best actor

Javier Bardem in Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog

Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith in King Richard

Denzel Washington in The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Best actress

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz in Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart in Spencer

Best supporting actor

Ciaran Hinds for Belfast

Troy Kotsur for Coda

Jesse Plemons for The Power Of The Dog

JK Simmons for Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power Of The Dog

Best supporting actress

Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose in West Side Story

Dame Judi Dench for Belfast

Kirsten Dunst for Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis in King Richard

Best original screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person In The World