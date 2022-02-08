A disabled actor will play Richard III at the Royal Shakespeare Company for the first time ever.

Arthur Hughes, star of The Archers and Netflix's The Innocents, said its a "dream come true" to join the iconic theatre company and play the 15th century king.

"I’m thrilled not only to be playing this title role at the RSC, but also that a major production of this play is putting disability centre stage," said Hughes, who was born with no thumb or radius bone in his right arm, giving him limb difference.

For Hughes, the casting has particular significance because Richard III himself is thought to have been disabled.

In the play, Shakespeare wrote of the king's "deformity", while the real life Richard III is believed to have had scoliosis.

Hughes explained: "Richard is the most murderous and charismatic character in Shakespeare's plays, and…he’s disabled!

"It’s sadly rare in many plays to find a leading disabled character, and with this production I hope we prove that disabled talent deserves to be in the spotlight."

Erica Whyman, the RSC’s acting artistic director echoed this sentiment, saying the production “centres the experience of a disabled person in a very specific way”.

Audiences can watch Richard's brutal struggle for the crown at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon. The play will run from Thursday 23 June to Saturday 8 October 2022.

The RSC also announced on Tuesday a new partnership with TikTok in a bid to inspire future generations of theatre-goers. As part of the collaboration, young people and students will be able to purchase £10 tickets to see a RSC show from June. The RSC said the collaboration will deliver “unique creative and educational experiences” for young people and students across the country, with a particular focus on those living in “communities facing structural disadvantage”.