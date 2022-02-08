The host of the Brit awards, Mo Gilligan, joked that Boris Johnson "loves a party" as he seemed to make reference to the prime minister being pictured with cheese and wine in Downing Street garden gathering during lockdown.

"Speaking of parties, Boris I know you are watching, I know you love a party," comedian Mo Gilligan quipped at the awards ceremony held at the 02 arena in London on Tuesday night.

"Come on my guy! Come down man! I know you love your cheeseboard."

"Look at you, looking for the Dairylea," Gilligan, dressed for the occasion in a dapper tuxedo, quipped as the audience laughed behind him.

The Brit Awards 2022 air live on ITV from the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday from 8pm. It can also be watched online on the ITV Hub.

His tongue in cheek comments referenced an image from May 2020 showing the PM, his wife Carrie, and Downing Street staff eating cheese and drinking wine in the Number 10 garden. Asked about the picture from May 2020 when the country was under national lockdown, the prime minister said: “Those were people at work talking about work.”

Gilligan's joke immediately followed Anne-Marie and KSI performing their hit song Digital Farm Animals.

The pop singer made an entrance from inside a giant heart on stage - but appeared to fall as she made her way down.

Following her tumble, singer Anne-Marie posted on Twitter: “Didn’t need my left ankle anyway.”

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz are all contenders for some of the night's biggest prizes - artist and album of the year - alongside Sam Fender.

Gilligan later apologised during the awards showing for swearing live on air.