US President Joe Biden’s top science adviser Eric Lander has resigned after the White House confirmed an internal investigation found credible evidence he mistreated his staff.

It marks the first Cabinet-level departure of the Biden administration.

Press secretary Jen Psaki says Mr Biden accepted Mr Lander’s resignation on Monday with “gratitude for his work … on the pandemic, the Cancer Moonshot, climate change, and other key priorities”.

Mr Lander, in his resignation letter, said, “I am devastated that I caused hurt to past and present colleagues by the way in which I have spoken to them.”

“I believe it is not possible to continue effectively in my role, and the work of this office is far too important to be hindered,” he added.

Mr Biden had previously called Mr Lander, a pioneer in mapping the human genome, “one of the most brilliant guys I know”.