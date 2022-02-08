The chief of the leading footballers’ union has said anyone found guilty of rape could legally continue to play the sport – though he wouldn’t clarify his own position.

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood was released on bail last week after being questioned over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman.

In Scotland, David Goodwillie, who was found to be a rapist in a civil case, was signed by Raith Rovers, who initially defended the signing of a “proven goal scorer” before performing a U-turn amid public pressure.

Speaking before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, Professional Footballers’ Association Chief Executive Maheta Molango stressed the organisation condemns any sort of violence.

He said: “We absolutely condemn any sort of violence and any domestic violence. My mum is a social worker and she has worked with people who have either suffered or been involved in domestic violence.

“We have a joint funding with the Premier League where we do workshops to discuss sexual consent, how do you engage in a relationship and what is acceptable or not acceptable.”

Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and threats to kill. Credit: PA Images

Asked if anybody found guilty of rape should continue to play football, Mr Molango replied: “Legally speaking can someone who has done this time, work in general? I would say yes legally.

“It is morally the right thing to do? I have my own opinion but I am not here to say that.”

Pushed further, Mr Molango said: “You have to be consistent in what you support as a certain organisation.”

Geoff Thompson, chair of the PFA’s operational board, said the group agrees with the suspension of a player while under investigation over a rape allegation.

He said: “It would be right to put the player on a suspended protocol of training until a judgement is reached.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the same committee heard from Professional Cricketers’ Association chief executive Rob Lynch, who accepted the union made failings with its support to Azeem Rafiq.

Former spinner Rafiq described the organisation as “incredibly inept” during an appearance in front of the committee in November when laying bare his battle with discrimination and racism in the sport.

Lynch told the parliamentary committee on Tuesday: “Look, we had some failings in our dealings with Azeem Rafiq and have learnt a lot of lessons from the last 12 months with Azeem.

“We applaud Azeem for his courage and bravery for being a whistleblower to create necessary chances.

“PCA have offered support to Azeem throughout his career but clearly with this dispute with Yorkshire we did not meet the standards we needed to and have apologised to him for what went wrong.

“We have listened to Azeem about what can be done and a number of changes have been introduced.”