Jacob Rees-Mogg among ministerial changes in Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle

Jacob Rees-Mogg was the first minister to change position under Boris Johnson's mini Cabinet reshuffle.

The MP will cease to be Leader of the House of Commons and will instead take up a role in the Cabinet office.

Mr Rees-Mogg will remain in the Cabinet but as a minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency in the Cabinet Office.

Mark Spencer, who until today was the chief whip, will be Lord President and replace Mr Rees-Mogg as leader of the House of Commons.

Chris Heaton-Harris will take Mr Spencer's role of chief whip after being moved from the Foreign Office.

Stuart Andrew, who was previously deputy chief whip, has been made a housing minister.

More roles are expected to change hands this afternoon after the appointment of Stephen Barclay, the Cabinet Office minister, as Mr Johnson's new chief of staff.

Mr Johnson has also changed his top team of Number 10 officials this week as he seeks to be seen as changing the culture in government following the partygate scandal.

Five advisers resigned in 24 hours last week, with former head of policy Munira Mirza quitting over Mr Johnson's refusal to apologise for making a Jimmy Savile reference when attacking Keir Starmer in the Commons.

Number 10 claimed the resignations of director of communications Jack Doyle, principal private secretary Martin Reynolds and chief of staff Dan Rosenfield had all been agreed with the PM.