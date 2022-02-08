Who's nominated at the Brit Awards 2022 and why have gender-specific categories been axed?
The Brit Awards are back, with the 2022 version kicking off on Tuesday night.
The big change this year is around its awards, with the Brits wanting to make the awards "as inclusive and as relevant as possible."
Here's who's involved and what the nominations look like.
How and where can I watch it?
The Brit Awards 2022 will air live on ITV from the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday from 8pm, with a show from the Red Carpet from 7pm.
It can also be watched online on the ITV Hub.
Who is hosting the awards this year?
Comedian Mo Gilligan has said he is “working really hard” to make the Brit Awards a special show after a “tough few years.”
The ceremony will return on February 8, with Gilligan on hosting duties, replacing Jack Whitehall, who has helmed the event in recent years.
Gilligan, 33, has said he was “shocked” but honoured to take the prestigious role, adding that he wants it to feel like a “party.”
Speaking to the Brit Awards Show Programme, he said: “I was so shocked to be asked to host this year’s Brits.
“These are the things I’ve grown up with, so you don’t think that one day you’ll be a part of it.
“Honestly, it feels like a huge honour.”
Who’s up for the most awards?
The most nominated stars are Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave – who are each up for four gongs.
This year also sees nominations for more women in more than a decade.
Eighteen female artists or all-women groups have been nominated, just behind the 22 female acts given nods in 2010.
In 2000 and 2001, 18 female acts were also nominated.
Meanwhile, Sir Elton John received his first Brit nomination in 20 years, in the song of the year category for his collaboration with Dua Lipa – who is also nominated for the best pop/R&B act gong.
Who is performing this year?
Last week, Adele confirmed she will perform during the awards ceremony.
It comes after she postponed her Las Vegas Caesars Palace residency at short notice, with Grammy-winning country music star Keith Urban stepping in to replace her.
There will also be live performances from Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.
How are the awards different this time?
Prizes will be handed out to the artist of the year and the international artist of the year, replacing best male and female solo artist and best international male and female solo artist.
The Brits academy has faced pressure to abolish its gender-specific awards.
It says the move will celebrate artists “solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them, as part of The Brits’ commitment to evolving the show to be as inclusive and as relevant as possible.”
The academy is made up of around 1,200 music industry experts across media, artists, labels, publishers, promoters, retailers and more.
Popstar Sam Smith, who won the critics’ choice prize in 2014 and identifies as non-binary, using the pronouns they/them, had called for the move, saying they looked forward to a time when awards shows are “reflective of the society we live in.”
Nominations in full:
Album of the year
Adele - 30
Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran - =
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
Artist of the year
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
International group of the year
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
The War On Drugs
International artist of the year
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best new artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Song of the year
A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
Adele - Easy On Me
Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember
Central Cee - Obsessed With You
Dave ft Stormzy - Clash
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
Glass Animals - Heat Waves
Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta - BED
KSI - Holiday
Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted - Wellerman
Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft Mufasa & Hypeman - Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body
Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love
International song of the year
ATB, Topic, A7S - Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ckay - love nwantiti (ah ah ah)
Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls
Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu - Black Magic
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - STAY
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Tijay & 6LACK - Calling My Phone
Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u
Polo G - Rapstar
Tiesto - The Business
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
Best group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
Best POP/R&B act
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
Best Rock/Alternative act
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best Dance act
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again..
Joel Corry
RAYE
Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime act
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz