The Brit Awards are back, with the 2022 version kicking off on Tuesday night.

The big change this year is around its awards, with the Brits wanting to make the awards "as inclusive and as relevant as possible."

Here's who's involved and what the nominations look like.

How and where can I watch it?

The Brit Awards 2022 will air live on ITV from the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday from 8pm, with a show from the Red Carpet from 7pm.

It can also be watched online on the ITV Hub.

Who is hosting the awards this year?

Comedian Mo Gilligan has said he is “working really hard” to make the Brit Awards a special show after a “tough few years.”

Mo Gilligan will be hosting. Credit: PA

The ceremony will return on February 8, with Gilligan on hosting duties, replacing Jack Whitehall, who has helmed the event in recent years.

Gilligan, 33, has said he was “shocked” but honoured to take the prestigious role, adding that he wants it to feel like a “party.”

Speaking to the Brit Awards Show Programme, he said: “I was so shocked to be asked to host this year’s Brits.

“These are the things I’ve grown up with, so you don’t think that one day you’ll be a part of it.

“Honestly, it feels like a huge honour.”

Who’s up for the most awards?

The most nominated stars are Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave – who are each up for four gongs.

This year also sees nominations for more women in more than a decade.

Eighteen female artists or all-women groups have been nominated, just behind the 22 female acts given nods in 2010.

Adele will be performing at the ceremony. Credit: PA

In 2000 and 2001, 18 female acts were also nominated.

Meanwhile, Sir Elton John received his first Brit nomination in 20 years, in the song of the year category for his collaboration with Dua Lipa – who is also nominated for the best pop/R&B act gong.

Who is performing this year?

Last week, Adele confirmed she will perform during the awards ceremony.

It comes after she postponed her Las Vegas Caesars Palace residency at short notice, with Grammy-winning country music star Keith Urban stepping in to replace her.

There will also be live performances from Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.

How are the awards different this time?

Prizes will be handed out to the artist of the year and the international artist of the year, replacing best male and female solo artist and best international male and female solo artist.

The Brits academy has faced pressure to abolish its gender-specific awards.

It says the move will celebrate artists “solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them, as part of The Brits’ commitment to evolving the show to be as inclusive and as relevant as possible.”

Dua Lipa performing at last year's ceremony. Credit: PA

The academy is made up of around 1,200 music industry experts across media, artists, labels, publishers, promoters, retailers and more.

Popstar Sam Smith, who won the critics’ choice prize in 2014 and identifies as non-binary, using the pronouns they/them, had called for the move, saying they looked forward to a time when awards shows are “reflective of the society we live in.”

Nominations in full:

Album of the year

Adele - 30

Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran - =

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

International group of the year

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

The War On Drugs

International artist of the year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best new artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Song of the year

A1 & J1 - Latest Trends

Adele - Easy On Me

Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy - Clash

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta - BED

KSI - Holiday

Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted - Wellerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft Mufasa & Hypeman - Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body

Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love

International song of the year

ATB, Topic, A7S - Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ckay - love nwantiti (ah ah ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu - Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - STAY

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Tijay & 6LACK - Calling My Phone

Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u

Polo G - Rapstar

Tiesto - The Business

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

Best group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Best POP/R&B act

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best Rock/Alternative act

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Dance act

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again..

Joel Corry

RAYE

Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime act