Health minister Gillian Keegan has apologised after continuing a face-to-face meeting despite testing positive for Covid.

The Chichester MP took to Twitter on Tuesday night to say sorry for her "error of judgment".

Ms Keegan explained that earlier that day she had taken a precautionary lateral flow test. Without waiting for her result, she then met with a suicide prevention campaign group.

"When I was told my test was positive I was listening to three fathers who had tragically lost their daughters to suicide.

"I told them the result and took further precautions but with their consent, I stayed for a short period to hear their stories," she said.

Ms Keegan acknowledged that she should have immediately ended the meeting.

"On reflection this was an error of judgment on my part," she said.

"I fully recognise the importance of following the letter and spirit of the policies, so want to be upfront about what happened and to apologise for the mistake I made."

NHS guidance says that after taking a test, lateral flow users should wait 15-30 minutes for their results.

Ms Keegan said she is currently self-isolating and not experiencing symptoms.

On Wednesday, health secretary Sajid Javid said he accepted Ms Keegan’s apology and “continues to support her in her role”. A spokesman for Mr Javid said: “The Secretary of State has spoken with the minister who has taken responsibility for her actions and made a full apology. “He accepts her apology and continues to support her in her role.”

Likewise, health minister Ed Argar said: "She's 'fessed up, she made a mistake, she apologised."

Ms Keegan had met with 3 Dads Walking, a group calling for the government to put suicide prevention on the national curriculum.

Mike Palmer from Sale, along with Andy Airey from Cumbria, and Tim Owen from Shouldham in west Norfolk, met the MP to discuss their desire to get suicide awareness taught in schools.