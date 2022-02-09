Photo emerges of PM with open bottle of Champagne at No10 Christmas event

Another photograph has emerged showing Boris Johnson near an open bottle of Champagne at a 2020 Christmas event, while London was under strict Covid restrictions.

The photo - published by the Daily Mirror - showed the PM and staff, one wearing tinsel, near the open bottle during a Christmas quiz on December 15, 2020.

During Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, shadow minister Fabian Hamilton challenged Mr Johnson over the image and asked whether Mr Johnson would be passing it onto police, who are investigating a number of other alleged lockdown-breaking parties.

Mr Johnson eventually confirmed the event in question "already has been submitted for investigation".

Official guidance at the time the picture is said to have been taken, said: "Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier."

London was under Tier 2 restrictions at the time, which prohibited social mixing between different households indoors.

Labour MP Mr Hamilton said: "In the last few minutes a photo has emerged of the Prime Minister in Downing Street on December 15, 2020 surrounded by alcohol, food and people wearing tinsel.

"It looks a lot like one of the Christmas parties he told us never happened."

He added: "Will the prime minister be referring this party to the police as it is not one of the ones currently being investigated?"

Mr Johnson responded: "In what he has just said, I'm afraid he is completely in error."

Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's hostile former chief adviser, tweeted: "there's waaaaay better pics than that floating around, incl in the flat."

The prime minister is also still suffering the impacts of making a false Jimmy Savile accusation against Sir Keir during last week's debate on Sue Gray's partygate report.

Attempting to deflect partygate criticism, after Ms Gray found there was a "failure of leadership" in Number 10 during the pandemic, Mr Johnson said Sir Keir spent his time as head of the CPS "prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile".

The claim, which has been widely discredited, was repeated by a group of protesters who mobbed Sir Keir outside Parliament.

Number 10 has insisted Mr Johnson will not apologise for making the slur after distressing video footage showed Sir Keir being harassed by an angry mob accusing him of “protecting paedophiles".

At least eight Tory MPs have called on Mr Johnson to apologise for the slur and one of his most loyal advisers quit last week over his refusal to do so.

At PMQs Mr Johnson did not accept blame for the incident, claiming the Iranian government was culpable.

Responding to an MP who asked about the incident, he said: "I don't think she should either let the thugs and yobs who bullied and harassed the right honourable gentleman off the hook, because they are culpable, any more than she should let the Iranian Government off the hook, because they are culpable."

Mr Johnson carried out a mini Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday - replacing former chief whip Mark Spencer, who became leader of the Commons after Jacob Rees-Mogg was moved to become a Brexit minister.

Nine people in total changed role but no one was sacked from government - the reappointments were criticised as being Brexit-focused and man-heavy.

The PM also has a revamped backroom team after five advisers quit within 24 hours last week, with a new communications director and chief of staff hoping to move the narrative away from the partygate scandal - a task that is clearly proving challenging.