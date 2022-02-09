UK terror threat level reduced from severe to substantial, Priti Patel says

The UK national terrorism threat level has been reduced from severe to substantial, meaning an attack is "likely" rather than "highly likely", Home Secretary Priti Patel has said.

In November, the terrorism threat level increased to severe in the UK, following the explosion of a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital.

Ms Patel said at the time the threat level had been raised because there had been two attacks in the space of a month - the last being the stabbing of MP Sir David Amess.More to follow...