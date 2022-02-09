Play video

It's been tough, of course there's been moments where it's been tough

The Derby Country manager did not comment specifically on the ongoing libel case against his wife - brought by Rebekah Vardy after Mrs Rooney, dubbed "Wagatha Christie", claimed Mrs Vardy had shared fake stories she posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper.

"I think that's an ongoing court case so I don’t think I can tell you and to be honest there’s not much I can tell you on that," the former England international told ITV News.

Rooney continued: "I know from my own personal point of view throughout the last 20 years dealing with everything with everything we've had to deal with, it's been tough, of course there's been moments where it's been tough for me personally, it's been tough as a family, but we've stuck together, we've got through that, we're working very hard to make sure our children have the best life they can have."

Asked how Coleen was after the last few days, after the start of a preliminary hearing at the High Court.

Rooney said: "Fine, as I say we are enjoying our time together, we’re bringing our kids up and that’s our focus."

The former Manchester United star was speaking at the premiere of the eagerly-anticipated Amazon Prime Video documentary about his life.

Rooney spoke with ITV News on the red carpet and admitted "of course I've made mistakes, that's well documented" but added "a lot of people have judged me purely on what they've seen in those moments, rather than actually judging me as a person".

He said he felt it was "the right time" for the documentary "to get some closure to the last 20 years".