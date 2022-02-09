What Covid rules are changing and what are the restrictions across the UK?

Boris Johnson has said England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions will be lifted a month earlier than planned, as we learn to live with Covid.

All domestic rules in England were due to expire on March 24, but the Prime Minister said if “encouraging trends in the data continue” they would end one month earlier.

This means the requirement to self-isolate following a positive test could be lifted by the end of February.

Mr Johnson said he will present his plan for “living with Covid” when Parliament returns from a short recess on February 21.

What restrictions are still in place in England?

If you test positive for Covid or develop the main symptoms of coronavirus, you must self-isolate for 10 days or fully-vaccinated people can end self-isolation early following two negative lateral flow tests on days five and six.

Face masks are still required in health and care settings, including hospitals, care homes and GP clinics

Covid NHS passes are no longer required by law but can be used on a voluntary basis by some venues.

Face coverings are no longer required by law, but some shops and train companies have asked people to continue wearing them and they are still compulsory on Tube and bus services in London as they continue to be a 'condition of carriage' on TfL services.

Work from home guidance has been scrapped in England and care homes residents can now enjoy unlimited visits from family and friends.

What restrictions are still in place in Wales?

Face masks are still mandatory on public transport and in indoor public settings, including restaurants, bars and pubs and they must also be worn in secondary schools

NHS Covid passes are still required for nightclubs, large events, cinemas, theatres, concert halls, unseated indoor events with over 500 people, outdoor unseated events with more than 4,000 people and any event with more than 10,000 people.

If you test positive for Covid you must self-isolate for 10 days but people will be able to leave isolation after five full days if they provide two negative lateral flow tests.

Work from home guidance is still in place in Wales.

Credit: PA

What are the rules in Scotland?

Face coverings still need to be worn on public transport, in most indoor settings, including restaurants, pubs, shops and secondary schools.

Covid vaccine passports are still required for nightclubs, unseated indoor events with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 people and any event with more than 10,000 people, meaning people must show they are fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative Covid test within the previous 24 hours.

If you test positive for Covid in Scotland you must self-isolate for 10 days, or fully vaccinated people can end the isolation period early if you return a negative Covid test on day six and again at least 24 hours later.

Scotland's 'work from home' guidance, introduced in early December as Omicron cases began to rise, has been partially eased as of Monday January 31 with the government encouraging a "phased return" to the office.

What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?

In Northern Ireland there is still a legal requirement to wear a face covering on public transport, indoor public settings, including hospitality venues, shops and secondary schools.

The Covid certification scheme continues in nightclubs, cinemas, theatres, indoor events of more than 500 people and outdoor events that can fit 4,000 people or more.

People who test positive for Covid must isolate for 10 days but, if fully jabbed, may end self-isolation early if you test negative on days five and six.

Guidance on working from home has been reverted to working from home where you can.

No more than 30 people can meet inside a home or stay overnight.