We all hope that when our time comes we will die peacefully in our sleep, but sadly that is often not the case, and those desperate to control their death sometimes resort to drastic measures.

Around half of the UK population reports they’ve witnessed a loved one suffer unbearably at the end of their life. In the UK it is illegal to help someone else to die and could lead to a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Journalist Jenni Murray reports on this subject which is close to her heart having lost both of her parents to incurable illnesses.

My mother spent a year in a care home dying from Parkinson's disease. Every time I went to visit her, she would beg me to help her to die. Of course, there was nothing I could do about it. Eventually she died alone. It was not the kind of death she would have wanted. Jenni Murray

In tonight’s programme, we revisit our 2003 Tonight film with Reg Crew, who spent the last four years of his life suffering from motor neurone disease. He made history as one of the first people from Britain to travel to Switzerland to get a legally assisted death through an organisation called Dignitas. Nearly two decades later, his ninety year old widow Win can’t believe that laws in Britain have not changed.

The last time an assisted dying bill was considered in parliament was in 2015, and it was defeated in the House of Commons with an overwhelming majority. But the world around us is changing. Assisted dying has now been decriminalised in nearly a dozen countries across the world, and bills are now being considered in the Channel Islands, and in Scotland, England and Wales.

Assisted dying laws warrant careful consideration to ensure the vulnerable are protected.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson is a former paralympic athlete and has since become a member of the House of Lords. For her, a law can never be safe enough.

There are some disabled people who support the change in the law, but the vast majority I speak to are frightened. I think, you know, disabled people are still marginalised in British society. Once this legislation comes in, there is nothing to stop it being widened and expanded. Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

The law currently being considered in the UK is based on the example of Oregon in the United States, where assisted dying was legalised twenty five years ago. The option is only available to mentally competent adults with terminal illness, who have been given less than six months to live.

We meet David who suffers from blood cancer, which has also caused a very rare incurable condition called amyloidosis. He shares his experience and also that of his daughter Katie who died of cancer last year after a seven year battle. David wants the law to change so he could have the option of an assisted death if his condition becomes intolerable.

Specialist palliative care supports people with terminal illnesses, to give them the best quality of life possible.

Since 2019 the government has announced plans to provide a total of up to one hundred and fifty three million pounds of funding for hospices in England.

But it’s thought that around three hundred people suffer every day because of lack of access to such services.

We are reliant on over 60 percent of our funding coming from charity sections and from the voluntary sector. And that's not OK. Dr Amy Proffitt

Some people with terminal illness sadly take matters into their own hands. Siblings Adam and Kate share the difficult experience of watching their mother suffer with bone cancer. She ended up taking her own life. It’s estimated that every year more than 300 dying people end their own lives at home, with ten times as many failed attempts.

Time will tell whether one day we will all be given a greater choice over the one thing we can be sure of in life - that at some point, it must come to an end.

Useful links:

Whatever you're going through, you can call Samaritans any time, from any phone for free on 116 123.

Compassion in Dying provides support to patients and their families in discussing the options, planning and recording of end of life care wishes. Call 0800 999 2434 for more info.

To find out more about the end of life options available in the UK, visit NHS.

For bereavement support, visit Mind or call them on 0300 123 3393.