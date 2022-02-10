Former vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said he could have ended up on a ventilator if it weren't for the Covid jab.

He would have been in “big trouble”, he said, after he tested positive for coronavirus at the end of January.

Urging people to get the vaccine, he told Sky News: “I think, without the vaccine and the booster, I’d have had it even worse, my doctor said, because it’s your physiology."

“It’s your body’s reaction to Covid that will determine how severe or asymptomatic you might be,” he said, adding that some of his family members had had “no symptoms whatsoever.”

“By day four or five it got into my chest and started really affecting my breathing,” he said, revealing that his temperature reached 39.5C and his doctor had suggested he might have to be put on steroids.

He said his doctor told him: “If you hadn’t had the vaccine and the booster, I guarantee you you would be in hospital and probably intubated.”

And he urged viewers: “Get your vaccine and get your booster… the offer is evergreen from the NHS. This thing is not like a cold.

“Certainly I would have been in big trouble, according to my doctor.”

Mr Zahawi said the government will be led by the data when it comes to ending the need to self-isolate.

He said Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans for “living with Covid” on February 21, and if the data continues in “the direction it’s moving in at the moment” restrictions could be lifted on February 24.