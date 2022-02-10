A 555.55-carat diamond that is literally out of this world has sold for £3.16 million in an online auction.

Sotheby’s, which sold the ancient gem thought to have come from outer space a billion years ago, calls the black diamond ‘The Enigma.’

Sophie Stevens, a jewellery specialist at Sotheby’s Dubai, where the diamond was kept before its sale in London, said last month the number five bears significance to the diamond, which has 55 facets as well.

“The shape of the diamond is based on the Middle-Eastern palm symbol of the Khamsa, which stands for strength and it stands for protection,” she said. Khamsa in Arabic means five.

“So there’s a nice theme of the number five running throughout the diamond.” Stevens also said the black diamond is likely from outer space.

“With the carbonado diamonds, we believe that they were formed through extraterrestrial origins, with meteorites colliding with the Earth and either forming chemical vapor disposition or indeed coming from the meteorites themselves,” she said.

Black diamonds, also known as carbonado, are extremely rare, and are found naturally only in Brazil and Central Africa.

The cosmic origin theory is based on their carbon isotopes and high hydrogen content.