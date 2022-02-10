This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.

On Unscripted, Nina Nannar is joined by singer-songwriter Leo Sayer.

The musician reveals how he's celebrating 50 years in the music industry, and how things have changed since he started out.

Leo tells us if he'll be taking his music off Spotify due to the ongoing row over controversial podcaster Joe Rogan.

The pair talk about his latest album, Northern Songs, which pays tribute to The Beatles.

And Leo tells us about his extraordinary meeting with boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

