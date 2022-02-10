Dame Cressida Dick is stepping down from her role as the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, the Mayor of London has confirmed.

Sadiq Khan said in a statement on Thursday that he was "not satisfied" with Dame Cressida's response to a series of scandals that have engulfed her force and it was "clear" new leadership was needed.

Dame Cressida said it was with “huge sadness” that she will resign and that the Mayor of London had left her "no choice but to step aside".

She confirmed she will stay in her role for a short period until a new commissioner is appointed.

Her resignation comes just hours after she insisted she had "no intention of going" following a scathing watchdog report that found "disgraceful" evidence of Met Officers sending violently racist, sexist, homophobic and bullying messages to each other which they attempted to cover up as "banter".

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's statement on Cressida Dick's resignation in full:

The Mayor of London said in a statement: “Last week, I made clear to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner the scale of the change I believe is urgently required to rebuild the trust and confidence of Londoners in the Met and to root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny that still exists.

“I am not satisfied with the Commissioner’s response.

“On being informed of this, Dame Cressida Dick has said she will be standing aside.

"It’s clear that the only way to start to deliver the scale of the change required is to have new leadership right at the top of the Metropolitan Police".

He added: “I will now work closely with the Home Secretary on the appointment of a new Commissioner so that we can move quickly to restore trust in the capital’s police service while keeping London safe.”

When asked what the "final straw" was, the mayor spoke of his "shock" reading the commissioner's response to a report which found bullying, racism and misogyny in her force

In a statement, Dame Cressida said: “It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue.

“He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.”

It is understood that Dame Cressida Dick submitted her plan for reform of the Met Police but that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan did not think it met what was required.

He is said to have called her in for a meeting at 4.30pm on Thursday which Ms Dick did not attend. Instead, she submitted her resignation.

Dame Cressida has come under increasing pressure to resign during her five years leading Britain’s biggest police force following a string of damning scandals.

The force has faced mounting criticism over its apparent hesitation to launch an investigation into a series of alleged parties held in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office during lockdown.

There was public outcry over the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens, as well as the force’s actions following her death in tackling a vigil held in her memory during coronavirus restrictions. The force also had to retract their "indefensible" advice telling women in trouble to flag down a bus and challenge plain-clothed police officers.

Further calls for Dame Cressida's resignation came after two Met officers, PC Deniz Jaffer and PC Jamie Lewis, were jailed for taking "inappropriate" and "unauthorised" pictures of the bodies of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, while they were supposed to be securing the crime scene.

Most recently, an investigation by ITV News also found Met officers have used force thousands of times on women who said they were pregnant or possibly pregnant following arrest.

The definition of force ranges from compliant handcuffing and the drawing of a baton, to the use of dogs, irritant spray, body restraints, spit hoods and use of a Taser. On three occasions a Taser was used.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet: "Dame Cressida has served her country with great dedication and distinction over many decades. I thank her for her role protecting the public and making our streets safer."

Home Secretary Priti Patel thanked Dame Cressida for nearly 40 years of public service and latterly for her work as the first female commissioner, saying she "exemplified the increasingly diverse nature of our police and demonstrated that all can aspire to hold leadership roles in policing".

Ms Patel added in a statement: “She would be the first to say that she has held the role during challenging times; yet for nearly five years she has undertaken her duties with a steadfast dedication to protecting our capital city and its people – including during the unprecedented period of the pandemic".

Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, Ken Marsh, said Cressida Dick has been treated in a “wholly unfair” way and said "we are deeply saddened" by the news.

“She was much loved across the rank and file of the Metropolitan Police Service," he added.

“We feel the way she has been treated is wholly unfair and we did believe that she was the person who could take us through this and bring us out the other side.”