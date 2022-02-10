Parents of one-year-old boy who died after swallowing toy battery call for ban

This video contains distressing images Play video

ITV News Reporter Louise Scott spoke to Hugh McMahon and Christine McDonald, who are grieving the death of their baby boy

The parents of a one-year-old baby who died after swallowing a button battery (from his toy monkey) have said they feel "robbed of their son" as they call for their outright ban.

Hughie McMahon was just 19-months-old when he died after swallowing the battery, his parents believe, came from his £16 VTech Swing and Sing monkey teddy.

The button battery turned his blood acidic and burned a coin-sized hole in his heart.

He was rushed to hospital on Christmas Eve from their home in Motherwell to University Hospital Wishaw in Glasgow.

He was put on oxygen and transported to a specialist unit at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where it was discovered his blood had gone acidic and would not clot.

Hugh and Christine were told there was nothing the doctors and nurses could do and they had to make the heart-wrenching decision to turn off life support, after they were told the machines were the only thing keeping him alive.

Hughie died before reaching his second birthday.

His parents have now started a campaign to change the law to stop the tiny batteries from being sold and to stop other parents from going through this "life sentence".

Bikers formed a guard of honour at Hughie's funeral

"He was a happy, healthy, beautiful, baby boy," mum Christine said.

"His life is completely gone at 19 months old. I'm angry there's been no warning about the batteries. I'm angry I've been robbed of my son".

Dad Hugh McMahon described the traumatic scenes of his son in hospital, it was like "he'd been in a serious car smash," he said.

Hughie with his father Hugh McMahon. Credit: Family Handout

Instructions for the 'Swing and Sing Monkey' on the VTech website say the battery compartment has a screw to hold three LR44 batteries in place and needs a screwdriver to open the cover.

The manual for the toy says "the use of new alkaline batteries is recommended for maximum performance".

Hughie's parents discovered a battery from the toy was missing after their baby had to be rushed to hospital. Credit: Family Handout

It carries a warning: "This product contains a button or coin cell battery. A swallowed button or coin cell battery can cause internal chemical burns in as little as two hours and lead to death.

"Dispose of used batteries immediately. Keep new and used batteries away from children. If you think batteries might have been swallowed or placed inside any part of the body, seek immediate medical attention."

A VTech spokesperson said: "We are currently working with the relevant authorities to investigate this matter. Customer safety is of the utmost importance and we take these matters very seriously."