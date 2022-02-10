Pioneering funk singer Betty Davis dies aged 77

Betty Davis, the bold and pioneering funk singer and songwriter, has died at the age of 77.

Davis, whose music was most popular in 1960s and 1970s, died early on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Her death was reported by Danielle Maggio, a singer, adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh and associate producer of the 2017 documentary “Betty: They Say I’m Different."

Davis spent part of her childhood in Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania, US, and settled there during the later part of her life.

Some have dubbed Davis the "Madonna before Madonna", with her fearless persona and sexuality and insistence on control of her material and her image.

She was rare, as a woman making funk albums in the 1970s.

Davis' producer Greg Errico, former drummer for Sly and the Family Stone, called her style “down and dirty funk."

US singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz paid tribute to her on Twitter: “This lady was hip before hip was hip. Her musical and fashion expression had no boundaries, and she influenced the likes of Miles Davis and Jimi Hendrix. ‘Nuff said. Rest in paradise, Queen."

Friend Maggio wrote on Twitter: "Devastated by the passing of my dear friend, pioneering songwriter, singer and producer, #BettyDavis.

"There was no pain or fear as she left this physical world. Knowing her was the greatest honor of my life. I love you, Betty. Your music and spirit will live on forever."

Born Betty Mabry in Durham, North Carolina, she was a teenager when she moved to New York City in the early 1960s and enrolled in the the Fashion Institute of Technology.

She then modelled for magazines, including Seventeen and Glamour.

She was also releasing her own work, including “The Cellar" and “Get Ready for Betty”, and she wrote “Uptown (to Harlem)” for the Chambers Brothers.

Listen to ITV News' podcast - Unscripted

Davis dated Eric Clapton and Robert Palmer among other rock stars.

She was best known for her time with Miles Davis, who she married for a brief time. He alleged — and she denied — that she had an affair with Jimi Hendrix.

Davis was credited with inspiring her Miles Davis' fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds.

She released no new music for decades. But in 2019, she wrote, arranged and produced “A Little Bit Hot Tonight," a funky blend of Eastern and Western influences. The song was performmed by Maggio.

Davis' music has also been heard on “Orange Is the New Black” and other TV series.