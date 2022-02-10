A security guard is alleged to have drawn eyes on the faceless figures contained within a valuable Soviet-era painting on his first day working in a Russian gallery.

During a visit to the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg in December, two visitors noticed eyes had been doodled in pen on Anna Leporskaya's Three Figures.

The artwork, which features three abstract human figures, was painted between 1932 and 1934 and had been insured for £740,000.

The security guard suspected of the act faces a fine and up to three months in prison if found guilty, with police having opened an investigation last week.

Alexander Drozdov, the executive director of the Yeltsin Center, said the security guard was employed by a private security organisation and has since been fired.

"His motives are still unknown but the administration believes it was some kind of a lapse in sanity," exhibition curator Anna Reshetkina told Russian website ura.ru.

She added that the painting was vandalised “with a Yeltsin Center-branded pen”.

The Yeltsin centre has put up protective screens over the remaining works in the exhibition.

The vandalism was first noticed in December by two visitors who alerted a gallery employee, but Yekaterinburg’s ministry of internal affairs had declined to press charges as the damage was considered to be “insignificant”.

The ministry of culture later complained to the prosecutor general’s office about the lack of action, according to reports.