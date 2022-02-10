Talks fail as icy Sergei Lavrov accuses 'deaf' Liz Truss of not listening

Despite a week of frenzied diplomatic activity, there has been scant progress on finding a solution to the crisis surrounding Ukraine.

On Thursday, it was the UK Foreign Secretary’s turn to try to deliver a breakthrough.

It didn’t go well. Liz Truss met her Russian counterpart Sergay Lavrov at the Reception House used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the heart of Moscow.

Iced with fresh snow, the ornate nineteenth century building looks a bit like a giant wedding cake.

But after two hours of talks it quickly became apparent there was little love lost between the two politicians inside.

At the press conference that followed a stony faced Lavrov said he had spoken in detail about the security guarantees Russia wants from NATO.

But with Liz Truss standing barely feet away, looking equally glacial, he described that discussion in terms that were far from diplomatic. “It was like a conversation with a deaf person,” he said. “Who is here, but doesn’t hear.”

Referring to Western speculation that Moscow has a limited window for invading Ukraine because the ground needs to be frozen so its tanks won’t sink in, Lavrov argued the facts being put forward by Russia aren’t sinking in with the West.

It got worse. When Liz Truss insisted the UK “is resolute in pursuing a diplomatic path” to avert a war with Ukraine, something “Boris Johnson is very much behind”, there was a drawn out sigh from her Russian counterpart.

As Lavrov pointed out in his opening remarks, relations between London and Moscow have been at their lowest level in years.

'Can you stop Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine?' Liz Truss refuses to answer questions from ITV News

Play video

Trust between the two sides has been in short supply since the Skripal poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury.

But whether it was Truss’ remarks on Twitter last night regarding the UK’s willingness to employ “the toughest of sanctions" or more long-standing animosity, it quickly became clear there had been no breakthrough here.

The vastly experienced Lavrov is known for his directness but not normally for ill manners. Today his frustration appeared to get the better of him and when questions came to an end he abruptly left the room leaving Truss standing alone at the front of the room.

With the stakes so high in Ukraine the best thing we have been able to say this week is that both sides are still talking. But in the case of Russia and the UK, it seems only barely.

Listen to our latest podcast - Shamima Begun: The Blame Game