Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received the Met Police's questionnaire over allegations of lockdown-breaching parties, Downing Street confirmed.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “We can confirm the Prime Minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police. He will respond as required.”

It means Mr Johnson will have to provide a credible reason as to why he was at events held when Covid-19 restrictions were in place or face a fine.

The Met Police announced on Wednesday it is sending our formal legal questionnaires to more than 50 people believed to have taken part in the gatherings at Downing Street.

Boris Johnson is accused of attending lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street Credit: PA

The force said the questionnaire would ask for “an account and explanation of the recipient’s participation” in an event.

Recipients are required to respond “truthfully” within seven days and many will be emailed the questionnaire.

The Met Police said: “If following an investigation, officers believe it is appropriate because the Covid regulations have been breached without a reasonable excuse, a fixed penalty notice will normally be issued.

“We understand the interest in and impact of this case, and are progressing the investigation at pace.

“We are committed to completing our investigations proportionately, fairly and impartially.”

It also said: "It should be noted that being contacted does not mean a fixed penalty notice will necessarily be issued to that person. Nevertheless if following an investigation, officers believe it is appropriate because the Covid regulations have been breached without a reasonable excuse, a fixed penalty notice will normally be issued."

The police force is investigating 12 different events in No 10 and Whitehall over the course of 2020 and 2021 for possible breaches of Covid rules.

They include the “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 attended by Mr Johnson and an alleged birthday party held for the prime minister a month later, both revealed by ITV News.

The Operation Hillman team is examining more than 500 documents and 300 images provided to them by the Cabinet Office.