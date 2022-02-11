Covid cases rise by 58,899 in UK as 193 new deaths are confirmed

A further 193 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 159,15.

These figures now include deaths in England following possible reinfections of Covid-19.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 182,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

There were 58,899 cases of Covid-19 reported in the UK on Friday, the government said, which includes reinfections in England and Northern Ireland that are more than 90 days after a previous positive test.

The total is based on positive lab-confirmed PCR tests in all four nations of the UK, plus most positive lateral flow tests reported in England and all lateral flow tests reported in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

England

In England, 160 new deaths have been recorded, taking the overall toll up to 138,794.

Wales

There have been 18 new deaths in Wales, taking the total since the outbreak began to 6,912.

Scotland

The death toll in Scotland now stands at 10,496 after a further 11 were confirmed.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: "2,923 positive cases and, sadly, four deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours."