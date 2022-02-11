Former BBC journalist detained in Afghanistan along with others by Taliban

A former BBC journalist is being held by the Taliban along with a number of other people in Afghanistan.

Andrew North was working for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) when he was detained by the militant group.

It is thought the British journalist, who was previously the South Asia correspondent for the BBC, was working as a contractor for the UNHCR in Kabul.

According to Amrullah Saleh, the acting president of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mr North is one of nine westerners who have been held by the Taliban.

A spokesperson for the UNHCR said: “Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul.

"We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others. We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation.”

It is not clear when Mr North was detained. He has not posted on his Twitter feed since February 3.

The BBC’s executive editor of world news content, Paul Danahar, said: “Andrew North is working for the UN in Kabul. He is a former colleague and a respected journalist. All inquiries about his situation, which his friends and colleagues are obviously concerned about, should be directed to the UN.”

Articles from Mr North's website show despatches from Afghanistan over the last few months since the Taliban seized control of the country in August, last year.

A recent piece for BBC Radio 4 by Mr North documented farmers returning to Marjah in the Helmand province sowing opium poppy.

The Washington Post reported that a member of a Taliban intelligence unit in Kabul said “several foreign nationals” were arrested in Kabul on charges of working for Western intelligence agencies.

Local news outlet Afghanistan International also reported he has been taken by the Taliban.