ITV News Reporter, Sharon Thomas, on the four lockdown lions' journey to their ancestral home

As travel restrictions ease for UK holidaymakers, four adult lions are also enjoying new found post-lockdown freedoms. The lions were born in captivity, housed in cramped, rusty trailers, and compelled to perform in a French travelling circus for most of their lives.

But on Thursday, Angela, Bellone, Saïda and Lougafinally took their first steps on African soil.

The big cats were all removed from the circus in 2018 and have been looked after by experts at a rescue centre near Lyon.In early 2019, international wildlife charity, Born Free promised to give them a forever home at their big cat sanctuary at Shamwari, in South Africa.

Arriving on African soil. Credit: Born Free

Born Free supporters raised the funds to transport the lions to their ancestral homeland and the preparations were made - special crates were built, permits obtained and flights booked.

But then Covid stuck and travel restrictions meant that, like so many, the big cats could not go home - until now.

"Lions in lockdown have had a long arduous journey, but they are settling in so well. We have just seen them all under a tree together in the shade sheltering from heat here, which is a great relief for us," Catherine Gilson, Born Free Manager, Shamwari Private Game Reserve told ITV News.

The lions were born in captivity and lived in rusty trailers. Credit: Born Free

"In only 2020 we were almost ready to move these four lions to South Africa. Ready in April, pandemic in March. Everything shuts down for two years. But we've been relentlessly pursuing this objectives," Born Free co-founder, Will Travers, tells ITV News.

"And with all the support that we've had, now they are in South Africa, they can look forward to the rest of their lives," he says.

After nearly four years and 8,000 miles across two continents, these lions can now finally feel African soil beneath their feet in their forever home.Virginia McKenna, who co-founded Born Free in 1984 alongside her husband Bill and eldest son Will Travers OBE said: "I am overjoyed our 'Lions of Lockdown' are now at Shamwari, loved and respected as they deserve. Grass beneath their feet, sun on their backs and the shade of trees where they can rest. At last. That is the Born Free way."

The lions have settled into well in their new forever home. Credit: Born Free

Angela, Bellone, Saïda and Lougawere remarkably calm and relaxed during their journey, the charity said, and when they reached their final destination, Born Free's Big Cat sanctuary at Shamwari Private Game Reserve, the team were delighted to see them all emerge confidently and enthusiastically from their travelling crates, and start to explore the native landscape of their three-acre enclosure.